Gold: Morgan Stanley Says Upside Potential Far Outweighs Downside – $4,000 as Support

October 2, 2026

The price of gold is currently consolidating—but for forward-thinking commodity investors, this very environment presents a strategic opportunity. While high bond yields and a strong U.S. dollar are cooling the market somewhat in the short term, Morgan Stanley is already looking at the big picture: The fundamental demand base remains intact. Analysts at the U.S. investment bank therefore maintain a clear target: By the second half of 2027, the price of gold will once again break through the magic mark of $5,000 per ounce.

Morgan Stanley Analysis: Why the $5,000 Target Is Coming Into Focus

Amy Gower, Head of Metals and Mining Strategy at Morgan Stanley, sees the market as exceptionally well-protected on the downside despite current macro headwinds—such as high oil prices and new 20-year highs in long-term bond yields. A level above $4,000 provides a massive support line. The reason the precious metal is not reacting more strongly to rising interest rates, she explains, lies in an unusually robust base of buyers that is stabilizing the current price level.

This structural strength of the market rests on three key pillars:

Asian appetite for gold: Physical demand from China is extremely high. The People’s Republic’s gold imports are on track to reach their highest level since 2017—if not a long-term record. Following the brief lull during “Golden Week,” this buying power is likely to return to the market quickly.

Central banks as long-distance runners: In addition to China, other central banks—such as Poland’s—are also acting as major buyers to hedge against currency risks and concerns about the long-term sustainability of global debt mountains.

Stable ETF inflows: Contrary to the classic pattern seen during periods of tight monetary policy, exchange-traded gold funds continue to expand their holdings—a remarkable sign of institutional strength, according to Morgan Stanley. Short-term selling spikes, such as those observed recently, are currently attributed primarily to portfolio rebalancing by algorithmic trading funds.

Silver Follows the Fundamental Gold Trend

This strong underlying trend is also spilling over into the silver market. According to experts at Morgan Stanley, silver currently correlates much more strongly with its “big brother” gold than with industrial metals such as copper.

Although industrial demand—particularly from the solar industry following last year’s extreme price spikes—has cooled slightly due to material cost-cutting measures, the overarching macroeconomic potential for precious metals remains high. Ultimately, the fiscal sustainability of major economies and long-term protection against inflation remain enduring catalysts for tangible assets.

Should there be future interventions in the long-term bond market causing yields to fall again, or should the oil price decline, the current pressure on gold and silver would immediately disappear. For Morgan Stanley, the path forward is therefore clear: Over a 12-month horizon, the upside potential is massive, with a stated interim target of $5,000 next year.

Source：https://goldinvest.de/en/gold-morgan-stanley-says-upside-potential-far-outweighs-downside-usd4-000-as-support