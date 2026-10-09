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Secondary Lead: Few Smelter Quotes, Downstream Only Inquires Without Purchasing [SMM Lead Daily Review]

Published: Oct 09, 2026 13:33 (GMT+8)

SMM, October 9:

Market entities suggested lowering the secondary refined lead online price by 150-200 yuan/mt, with tax-inclusive ex-works reference prices at 15,925-16,000 yuan/mt. Some smelters halted production with no cargo available and did not quote. A small volume of cargo was offered ex-works at parity with the SMM #1 lead average price. Downstream only made inquiries without purchasing, and overall trading was sluggish. Today, the SMM secondary refined lead average price was 15,900 yuan/mt, a discount of 25 yuan/mt to the SMM #1 lead average price. Supplier selling sentiment was 0.62, and secondary refined lead purchasing sentiment today was 1.84 (historical data can be queried in the database).

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
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