[SMM Computing Power News] Northwest 64 H200 units, five-year closed contract at 132,000, five-year closed IB networking

SMM learned that 64 H200 units in north-west China are being offered for spot rental with a five-year closed contract, two months' deposit and two months' rent in advance, and IB networking, at a monthly rent of 132,000 yuan/unit/month, with testing available after signing. This price is 4,000 yuan higher than the 128,000 yuan for 256 units with a five-year closed RoCE contract in the same region, an increase of 3.1%, and marks the first time the price has exceeded the upper threshold of 130,000 yuan. SMM believes that the absence of discounts on long-term closed contracts, coupled with a new high, indicates that H200 sellers' pricing power is still strengthening.