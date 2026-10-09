On October 8, the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero granted development consent for Green Hill Solar Farm. The project comprises up to 500 MW of generation, ground-mounted solar arrays, energy storage, grid connections and associated construction and operational infrastructure.

The developer submitted its application on May 23, 2025, and it was accepted on June 19. Following a six-month examination involving residents, local authorities and other interested parties, the examining authority submitted its recommendations on July 8, 2026.