On October 8, Guoneng Rixin’s board approved a related-party energy management transaction. Its subsidiary Rixin Hongyue plans approximately 2.28 MW of rooftop solar in Tianjin’s Wuqing district, prioritising supply to Dali Control Console and exporting surplus electricity. The fixed customer tariff is RMB 0.50/kWh, including tax, with a 25-year solar benefit-sharing term.

A planned 0.2 MW/0.4 MWh battery will be financed, built and operated by Rixin Hongyue. It will charge during lower-price periods and discharge during higher-price periods. Storage savings will be split 90% to Rixin Hongyue and 10% to Dali.