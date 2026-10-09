On October 8, cumulative electricity transfers through the China–Laos 500 kV interconnection exceeded 1 billion kWh. The link entered operation on April 20, carrying solar electricity from northern Laos into Yunnan that day.

Since August 6, Lao hydropower has flowed through the link to the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area. This delivery programme is expected to continue through late October, totalling approximately 600 million kWh, with the electricity participating in China’s southern regional power market.