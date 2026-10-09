logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Tianjin Zinc: Futures Decline, Downstream Price Fixing Increases [SMM Midday Review]

Published: Oct 09, 2026 11:57 (GMT+8)
[Tianjin Zinc: Futures Decline, Downstream Price Fixing Increases] In the Tianjin market, mainstream transactions for #0 zinc ingot were at 25,650-26,060 yuan/mt, Zijin transactions were at 25,830-26,170 yuan/mt, and #1 zinc ingot transactions were around 26,020-26,340 yuan/mt. Zijin was quoted at a premium of 130-150 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, while Huxin was quoted at 27,430 yuan/mt. #0 zinc ingot was quoted at a premium of 70 yuan/mt to a discount of 30 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract. The Tianjin market was quoted at a discount of 20 yuan/mt against the Shanghai market.

SMM, October 9: In the Tianjin market, #0 zinc ingot was mainly traded at 25,650-26,060 yuan/mt, Zijin was traded at 25,830-26,170 yuan/mt, and #1 zinc ingot was traded near 26,020-26,340 yuan/mt. Zijin was quoted at a premium of 130-150 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, Huxin was quoted at 27,430 yuan/mt, and #0 zinc ingot was quoted at a premium of 70 yuan/mt to a discount of 30 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract. The Tianjin market was quoted at a discount of 20 yuan/mt against the Shanghai market. As of the midday close, the high-priced brand Zijin was at a premium of 150-180 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract. In the Tianjin area, the purchasing sentiment for refined zinc was 1.89, and the selling sentiment was 2.37. Futures continued to pull back, but most downstream buyers had already fixed prices last night, and they still had inventory, so cargo pick-up was limited. Today, with futures rising, downstream price fixing was limited, and traders took the opportunity to raise premiums when selling, resulting in overall moderate market transactions.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
First Majestic Reports Q3 Production Decline at Los Gatos Mine, Plans Expansion for 2026 Growth
2 hours ago
First Majestic Reports Q3 Production Decline at Los Gatos Mine, Plans Expansion for 2026 Growth
Read More
First Majestic Reports Q3 Production Decline at Los Gatos Mine, Plans Expansion for 2026 Growth
First Majestic Reports Q3 Production Decline at Los Gatos Mine, Plans Expansion for 2026 Growth
Canada's First Majestic Silver released its third-quarter production report on October 8. Its Los Gatos silver-lead-zinc mine in Mexico produced 13,277,264 pounds (approximately 6,022 tonnes) of zinc during the quarter — down 4% year-on-year and 19% quarter-on-quarter — and 7,839,182 pounds (approximately 3,556 tonnes) of lead, up 2% year-on-year but down 13% quarter-on-quarter. Dragged down by a slight decline in zinc and lead recovery rates, output of both metals fell versus the prior quarter. The company is advancing expansions at the Los Gatos and Santa Elena processing plants, aiming to achieve sustained throughput growth to 4,000 t/d in the second half of 2026.
2 hours ago
Guangdong Zinc: Futures Center Pulls Back, Guangdong Premiums Rise [SMM Midday Review]
2 hours ago
Guangdong Zinc: Futures Center Pulls Back, Guangdong Premiums Rise [SMM Midday Review]
Read More
Guangdong Zinc: Futures Center Pulls Back, Guangdong Premiums Rise [SMM Midday Review]
Guangdong Zinc: Futures Center Pulls Back, Guangdong Premiums Rise [SMM Midday Review]
[Guangdong: Futures Center Pulls Back, Guangdong Premiums Rise] Guangdong 0# zinc was mainly traded at 25,695-25,970 yuan/mt, with mainstream brands quoted at a discount of 20 yuan/mt to a premium of 10 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, a discount of 20 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargo, and the Shanghai-Guangdong price spread widened...
2 hours ago
Shanghai Zinc: Downstream actively purchases at low prices, market premiums rise significantly [SMM Midday Commentary]
2 hours ago
Shanghai Zinc: Downstream actively purchases at low prices, market premiums rise significantly [SMM Midday Commentary]
Read More
Shanghai Zinc: Downstream actively purchases at low prices, market premiums rise significantly [SMM Midday Commentary]
Shanghai Zinc: Downstream actively purchases at low prices, market premiums rise significantly [SMM Midday Commentary]
[Shanghai Zinc: Active Purchases by Downstream at Low Prices, Market Premiums Rise Notably] Today, mainstream transaction prices for #0 zinc were concentrated at 25,775-26,060 yuan/mt, with no transactions for Shuangyan. Mainstream transaction prices for #1 zinc were at 25,685-25,990 yuan/mt. In early trading, market quotes were at premiums of 80-90 yuan/mt against the SMM average price, with no quotes against the contract yet...
2 hours ago
Related News
news
First Majestic Reports Q3 Production Decline at Los Gatos Mine, Plans Expansion for 2026 Growth
Oct 09, 2026 11:54 (GMT+8)
news
Guangdong Zinc: Futures Center Pulls Back, Guangdong Premiums Rise [SMM Midday Review]
Oct 09, 2026 11:53 (GMT+8)
news
Shanghai Zinc: Downstream actively purchases at low prices, market premiums rise significantly [SMM Midday Commentary]
Oct 09, 2026 11:37 (GMT+8)
news
Ningbo Zinc: Downstream Purchases as Needed, Some Traders Raise Quotes [SMM Midday Commentary]
Oct 09, 2026 11:36 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here