[SMM PV Flash] Queensland Advances 4.36 GWh of BESS Projects through Community Agreements and Supply Contract
Eku Energy has signed community benefit agreements with local councils for the Byellee and Belah battery projects in Queensland, totaling 700 MW/2,760 MWh. The 300 MW/1,160 MWh Byellee project and 400 MW/1,600 MWh Belah project will proceed toward state development applications, with operations targeted for 2029. Separately, Valo has been selected to supply the 400 MW/1,600 MWh Teebar BESS for Atmos Renewables, including storage hardware, energy-management software and long-term services; the project has reached financial close, is supported by Australia’s Capacity Investment Scheme and is scheduled for late-2028 operation. The developments show how four-hour storage projects in Australia are combining government-backed revenue support, community benefit structures and long-term performance guarantees to reduce development and operating risk.