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[SMM PV Flash] South Korea Unveils KRW 1,000 Trillion Green Transformation Strategy with Solar and Batteries

Published: Oct 09, 2026 11:54 (GMT+8)
South Korea has unveiled its 2026–2035 Korea Green Transformation strategy, aiming to mobilize around KRW 1,000 trillion over the next decade, including roughly KRW 200 trillion in fiscal funding and KRW 790 trillion in climate finance, while encouraging about KRW 220 trillion of private investment in flagship projects. Solar, batteries, wind, electric vehicles, power equipment and power semiconductors are among ten strategic green industries, with domestic production tax credits, special regulatory zones and fast-track permitting planned for core technologies. The government is also targeting 100 GW of renewable capacity by 2030 and intends to ease grid constraints through flexible connections, non-firm access and battery-based alternatives to network expansion. By advancing manufacturing localization, renewable deployment and grid reform together, the plan is expected to improve policy visibility for Korea’s domestic solar, battery and power-electronics supply chains.

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