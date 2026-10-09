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[SMM Computing Power Midday Review] A100 monthly rental prices catch up, H200 long-term contract leasing exceeds 130,000

Published: Oct 09, 2026 11:49 (GMT+8)
The lowest monthly rent for A100-80G in the Yangtze River Delta rose to 38,000 yuan (up 8.6%), and the average rose to 39,000 yuan (up 4.0%), while the highest price of 40,000 yuan remained unbroken; the other 18 indices stayed flat. In the Northwest, the five-year closed monthly rent for 64 H200 units was 132,000 yuan (up 3.1% from 128,000 yuan), reaching the upper edge of 130,000 yuan for the first time; in the Southwest, the three-year closed all-inclusive rent for 256 Pro 6000D units was 32,000 yuan, with quotes for compliance-restricted models probing the lower edge. Data center-grade existing cards tightened, long-term leasing agreements strengthened, and market stratification intensified.

[Market Overview]

Of the 19 indices collected this morning, 18 remained unchanged, with the only movement seen in the Yangtze River Delta A100-80G complete machines. Low-priced resources of existing N cards continued to be absorbed, and long-cycle closed prices broke through the upper bound again, presenting a divergent pattern of "shrinking inventory and strengthening long-term contracts."

[A100-80G in the Yangtze River Delta: Low-priced supply cleared first, price center shifted upward]

The lowest monthly rent rose from 35,000 yuan to 38,000 yuan, an increase of 8.6%; the lowest per-card-hour price rose from 6.08 yuan to 6.6 yuan, an increase of 8.6%. The average monthly rent rose from 37,500 yuan to 39,000 yuan, an increase of 4.0%; the average per-card-hour price rose accordingly from 6.51 yuan to 6.77 yuan. The highest price remained unchanged at 40,000 yuan. The low-price tier was absorbed first while the highest price remained unbroken, indicating that the overall price center shifted upward while the ceiling had yet to be opened.

[H200 in Northwest China: Five-year closed price broke through 130,000 for the first time]

64 H200 units in Northwest China were offered for spot rental with a five-year closed contract, two months' deposit and two months' rent in advance, and IB networking, at a monthly rent of 132,000 yuan per unit, equivalent to approximately 22.92 yuan per card-hour, with testing available after signing. This was 4,000 yuan higher than the 128,000 yuan for 256 units with a five-year closed RoCE contract in the same region, an increase of 3.1%, marking the first time this model has exceeded the 130,000 yuan upper bound.

[Pro 6000D in Southwest China: All-inclusive price probed the lower bound]

256 Pro 6000D units in Southwest China were offered with a three-year closed contract, two months' deposit and one month's rent in advance, at a monthly rent of 32,000 yuan per unit, all-inclusive, with networking completed and direct signing with a major manufacturer, equivalent to approximately 5.56 yuan per card-hour. With the compliance version's limited performance compounded by increased supply, the quoted price has probed the lower bound of the range.

[SMM View]

First, the lowest price of A100 rose 8.6% in a single day, reflecting tightening deliverable inventory of Nvidia cards and concentrated confirmation of spot resources from the demand side;

second, H200 long-cycle closed prices rose rather than fell, with sellers' pricing power continuing to strengthen, and the long-term contract logic shifting from "locking prices to hedge risks" to "prioritizing locked-in volume";

third, compliance-restricted models and deliverable existing cards diverged in trajectory, further intensifying market stratification.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
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