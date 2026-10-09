Futures weaken but demand remains sluggish; spot premiums continue to pull back [SMM North China spot copper]

SMM, October 9:
In North China today, spot prices of #1 copper cathode against the front-month contract were reported at premiums of 150-290 yuan/mt, with an average premium of 220 yuan/mt, down 50 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. The average transaction price was 111,145 yuan/mt, down 960 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. Futures drifted lower, the price spread between futures contracts was wide, end-use demand was weak, market purchasing sentiment was subdued, and only sporadic rigid demand deals were concluded in the market. Suppliers showed strong willingness to sell, driving spot premiums for copper cathode in North China further downward. Today, the purchasing sentiment for copper cathode in North China stood at 1.04, down 0.02 from the previous trading day, while the selling sentiment was 2.35, up 0.19 from the previous trading day. ().