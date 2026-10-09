Ningbo Zinc: Downstream Purchases as Needed, Some Traders Raise Quotes [SMM Midday Commentary]

[Ningbo zinc: Downstream purchases as needed, some traders raise offers] The transaction price of mainstream brand 0# zinc in the Ningbo market was around 25,715-25,990 yuan/mt. Conventional brands in Ningbo were quoted at a premium of 15 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract and a premium of 25 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargo. Mainstream quotes in the Ningbo area were mainly against the 2611 contract.

In the Ningbo market, transaction prices for mainstream 0# zinc brands were around 25,715-25,990 yuan/mt. Regular Ningbo brands were quoted at a premium of 15 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract and a premium of 25 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargo, with mainstream quotes in Ningbo based on the 2611 contract. In the first time window, Anning was quoted at a premium of 0-30 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, while Hualian was quoted delivered at a premium of 80 yuan/mt; in the second time window, traders’ quotes were flat versus the previous time window. Zinc prices in the futures market fell sharply in the night session, and downstream enterprises actively fixed prices on dips. Some traders in the market continued to raise their quotes today, but zinc prices in the futures market also rebounded slightly in the morning, and some downstream wait-and-see sentiment resurfaced, limiting the rise in spot premiums.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.