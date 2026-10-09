logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Ningbo Zinc: Downstream Purchases as Needed, Some Traders Raise Quotes [SMM Midday Commentary]

Published: Oct 09, 2026 11:36 (GMT+8)
[Ningbo zinc: Downstream purchases as needed, some traders raise offers] The transaction price of mainstream brand 0# zinc in the Ningbo market was around 25,715-25,990 yuan/mt. Conventional brands in Ningbo were quoted at a premium of 15 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract and a premium of 25 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargo. Mainstream quotes in the Ningbo area were mainly against the 2611 contract.

SMM News on October 9:

       In the Ningbo market, transaction prices for mainstream 0# zinc brands were around 25,715-25,990 yuan/mt. Regular Ningbo brands were quoted at a premium of 15 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract and a premium of 25 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargo, with mainstream quotes in Ningbo based on the 2611 contract. In the first time window, Anning was quoted at a premium of 0-30 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, while Hualian was quoted delivered at a premium of 80 yuan/mt; in the second time window, traders’ quotes were flat versus the previous time window. Zinc prices in the futures market fell sharply in the night session, and downstream enterprises actively fixed prices on dips. Some traders in the market continued to raise their quotes today, but zinc prices in the futures market also rebounded slightly in the morning, and some downstream wait-and-see sentiment resurfaced, limiting the rise in spot premiums.

 

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Tianjin Zinc: Futures Decline, Downstream Price Fixing Increases [SMM Midday Review]
2 hours ago
Tianjin Zinc: Futures Decline, Downstream Price Fixing Increases [SMM Midday Review]
Read More
Tianjin Zinc: Futures Decline, Downstream Price Fixing Increases [SMM Midday Review]
Tianjin Zinc: Futures Decline, Downstream Price Fixing Increases [SMM Midday Review]
[Tianjin Zinc: Futures Decline, Downstream Price Fixing Increases] In the Tianjin market, mainstream transactions for #0 zinc ingot were at 25,650-26,060 yuan/mt, Zijin transactions were at 25,830-26,170 yuan/mt, and #1 zinc ingot transactions were around 26,020-26,340 yuan/mt. Zijin was quoted at a premium of 130-150 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, while Huxin was quoted at 27,430 yuan/mt. #0 zinc ingot was quoted at a premium of 70 yuan/mt to a discount of 30 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract. The Tianjin market was quoted at a discount of 20 yuan/mt against the Shanghai market.
2 hours ago
First Majestic Reports Q3 Production Decline at Los Gatos Mine, Plans Expansion for 2026 Growth
2 hours ago
First Majestic Reports Q3 Production Decline at Los Gatos Mine, Plans Expansion for 2026 Growth
Read More
First Majestic Reports Q3 Production Decline at Los Gatos Mine, Plans Expansion for 2026 Growth
First Majestic Reports Q3 Production Decline at Los Gatos Mine, Plans Expansion for 2026 Growth
Canada's First Majestic Silver released its third-quarter production report on October 8. Its Los Gatos silver-lead-zinc mine in Mexico produced 13,277,264 pounds (approximately 6,022 tonnes) of zinc during the quarter — down 4% year-on-year and 19% quarter-on-quarter — and 7,839,182 pounds (approximately 3,556 tonnes) of lead, up 2% year-on-year but down 13% quarter-on-quarter. Dragged down by a slight decline in zinc and lead recovery rates, output of both metals fell versus the prior quarter. The company is advancing expansions at the Los Gatos and Santa Elena processing plants, aiming to achieve sustained throughput growth to 4,000 t/d in the second half of 2026.
2 hours ago
Guangdong Zinc: Futures Center Pulls Back, Guangdong Premiums Rise [SMM Midday Review]
2 hours ago
Guangdong Zinc: Futures Center Pulls Back, Guangdong Premiums Rise [SMM Midday Review]
Read More
Guangdong Zinc: Futures Center Pulls Back, Guangdong Premiums Rise [SMM Midday Review]
Guangdong Zinc: Futures Center Pulls Back, Guangdong Premiums Rise [SMM Midday Review]
[Guangdong: Futures Center Pulls Back, Guangdong Premiums Rise] Guangdong 0# zinc was mainly traded at 25,695-25,970 yuan/mt, with mainstream brands quoted at a discount of 20 yuan/mt to a premium of 10 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, a discount of 20 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargo, and the Shanghai-Guangdong price spread widened...
2 hours ago
Related News
news
Tianjin Zinc: Futures Decline, Downstream Price Fixing Increases [SMM Midday Review]
Oct 09, 2026 11:57 (GMT+8)
news
First Majestic Reports Q3 Production Decline at Los Gatos Mine, Plans Expansion for 2026 Growth
Oct 09, 2026 11:54 (GMT+8)
news
Guangdong Zinc: Futures Center Pulls Back, Guangdong Premiums Rise [SMM Midday Review]
Oct 09, 2026 11:53 (GMT+8)
news
Shanghai Zinc: Downstream actively purchases at low prices, market premiums rise significantly [SMM Midday Commentary]
Oct 09, 2026 11:37 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here