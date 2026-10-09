Silver Pony Resources Corp. released additional geological logging results from its Silver Pony Project in British Columbia, Canada. The company's maiden 2026 drilling program comprised 10 holes totaling 2,280.17 metres, including six holes at the Revelstoke Trend. Detailed core logging identified multiple stacked mineralised intervals in all six Revelstoke holes, with visible galena and pyrite observed in five holes. The remaining hole, SP-26-010, contained pyrite-bearing intervals. The previously reported 7.5-metre galena-pyrite interval in SP-26-009 was also included in the updated geological logs.

Core logging is now complete for all ten holes, and samples covering the full length of each hole have been submitted for laboratory analysis. The four holes drilled at Black Warrior and Old Gold intersected the targeted marble and limestone host rocks but did not encounter significant sulphide mineralisation. Three-dimensional structural interpretation is underway, while assays from all ten holes remain pending.