Barksdale Resources Corp. announced the closing of the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to C$14 million. The company issued 73,216,777 units at C$0.18 per unit, raising approximately C$13.18 million in gross proceeds. Net proceeds are intended to support a phased 16,000-metre diamond drilling program at the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver project in Arizona, United States, including an initial 8,000-metre campaign expected to begin later in fall 2026.

Barksdale holds a 67.5% interest in Sunnyside. The planned drilling will follow up previous reverse-circulation results, with the objective of defining an initial Mineral Resource at the Sunnyside Porphyry Deposit. The program will also test areas near the historical Sunnyside, Volcano and Thunder mines. A ZTEM geophysical survey is planned across Sunnyside and the Four Metals property. The second financing tranche is expected to close in mid-October, while the offering and debt settlement remain subject to final TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.