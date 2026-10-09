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Barksdale Closes C$13.18 Million Financing Tranche to Advance Planned 16,000-Metre Drilling Program at Sunnyside

Published: Oct 09, 2026 10:54 (GMT+8)

Barksdale Resources Corp. announced the closing of the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to C$14 million. The company issued 73,216,777 units at C$0.18 per unit, raising approximately C$13.18 million in gross proceeds. Net proceeds are intended to support a phased 16,000-metre diamond drilling program at the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver project in Arizona, United States, including an initial 8,000-metre campaign expected to begin later in fall 2026.

Barksdale holds a 67.5% interest in Sunnyside. The planned drilling will follow up previous reverse-circulation results, with the objective of defining an initial Mineral Resource at the Sunnyside Porphyry Deposit. The program will also test areas near the historical Sunnyside, Volcano and Thunder mines. A ZTEM geophysical survey is planned across Sunnyside and the Four Metals property. The second financing tranche is expected to close in mid-October, while the offering and debt settlement remain subject to final TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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