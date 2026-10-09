Tianjin Zinc: Futures Decline, Downstream Price Fixing Increases [SMM Midday Review]
[Tianjin Zinc: Futures Decline, Downstream Price Fixing Increases] In the Tianjin market, mainstream transactions for #0 zinc ingot were at 25,650-26,060 yuan/mt, Zijin transactions were at 25,830-26,170 yuan/mt, and #1 zinc ingot transactions were around 26,020-26,340 yuan/mt. Zijin was quoted at a premium of 130-150 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, while Huxin was quoted at 27,430 yuan/mt. #0 zinc ingot was quoted at a premium of 70 yuan/mt to a discount of 30 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract. The Tianjin market was quoted at a discount of 20 yuan/mt against the Shanghai market.