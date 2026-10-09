Alaska Silver Corp. announced completion of its 2026 drilling program at the Illinois Creek Project in western Alaska, United States. A total of 9,495.90 metres was drilled, exceeding the expanded 9,000-metre target. Approximately 5,022 metres were completed at Silver Sage and 4,473 metres at Waterpump Creek. The company sampled 39 drill holes during the program, comprising 27 holes at Silver Sage and 12 at Waterpump Creek. Core logging, cutting and sampling were completed on September 12, with the final shipment dispatched on September 23.

Waterpump Creek hosts previously reported zinc-lead-silver mineral resources, with the existing Inferred Resource Estimate grading 11.28% zinc and 9.87% lead. The 2026 program generated 6,753 drill-core samples weighing approximately 24.8 tonnes, which have been submitted to ALS Global for preparation and analysis. Assay results from the new drilling remain pending. Separately, the company collected an approximately one-tonne bulk sample from the historical Illinois Creek mine area for metallurgical testing focused on gold, silver and copper recovery.