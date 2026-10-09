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【SMM Flash News】Equity Metals Intersects 6.1 Metres Grading 8.6% Zinc and 1.9% Lead at Silver Queen Project in Canada

Published: Oct 09, 2026 10:50 (GMT+8)

Equity Metals Corporation reported assay results from its 2026 validation drilling program at the No. 3 Vein of the Silver Queen Project in British Columbia, Canada. The program comprised 17 drill holes totaling 5,719 metres. Hole SQ26-173 intersected 6.1 metres of estimated true thickness grading 8.6% zinc, 1.9% lead, 166 g/t silver and 1.9 g/t gold, including 2.6 metres grading 16.2% zinc, 3.9% lead and 313 g/t silver. Hole SQ26-171 also returned 2.6 metres of estimated true thickness grading 4.8% zinc, 0.4% lead and 310 g/t silver.

The validation program was designed to confirm sections of the No. 3 Vein resource model previously supported largely by drilling from the 1970s and 1980s. Equity Metals said the new results are broadly consistent with the historical grade distribution. A follow-up program of up to eight holes totaling approximately 2,500 metres is planned to begin around the second week of October, focusing on better defining lower-grade dilution zones around the mineralized veins. The company has also received permission to rehabilitate part of the Earl Adit in preparation for an underground drone LiDAR survey.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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