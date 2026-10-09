Equity Metals Corporation reported assay results from its 2026 validation drilling program at the No. 3 Vein of the Silver Queen Project in British Columbia, Canada. The program comprised 17 drill holes totaling 5,719 metres. Hole SQ26-173 intersected 6.1 metres of estimated true thickness grading 8.6% zinc, 1.9% lead, 166 g/t silver and 1.9 g/t gold, including 2.6 metres grading 16.2% zinc, 3.9% lead and 313 g/t silver. Hole SQ26-171 also returned 2.6 metres of estimated true thickness grading 4.8% zinc, 0.4% lead and 310 g/t silver.

The validation program was designed to confirm sections of the No. 3 Vein resource model previously supported largely by drilling from the 1970s and 1980s. Equity Metals said the new results are broadly consistent with the historical grade distribution. A follow-up program of up to eight holes totaling approximately 2,500 metres is planned to begin around the second week of October, focusing on better defining lower-grade dilution zones around the mineralized veins. The company has also received permission to rehabilitate part of the Earl Adit in preparation for an underground drone LiDAR survey.