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Endeavour Silver Reports Q3 2026 Production Increase at Kolpa Plant in Peru

Published: Oct 09, 2026 10:48 (GMT+8)
Endeavour Silver released its third-quarter 2026 production report on October 8. Its Kolpa silver-lead-zinc processing plant in Peru processed 256,052 tonnes of ore during the quarter (versus 233,408 tonnes in Q2), producing 4,558 tonnes of zinc and 6,504 tonnes of lead — up 24% and 15% year-on-year, respectively. Mill feed grades this quarter averaged 2.08% zinc, 2.67% lead, and 92 g/t silver. Base metal output was in line with plan, while silver exceeded plan. The increases were largely driven by capacity release after the plant was expanded to 2,500 t/d at the end of Q1.

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