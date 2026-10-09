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SHFE Zn 2611 Breaks 26,000 Yuan/mt, SMM #0 Guangdong Zinc Drops to 25,910 Yuan/mt

Published: Oct 09, 2026 10:42 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[South China zinc ingot market] During last night's night session, the most-traded SHFE zinc 2611 contract fell below 26,000 yuan/mt, hitting a low of 25,670 yuan/mt. The decline in futures prompted moderate restocking among downstream buyers in Guangdong, though some end-users showed weak purchase willingness and continued to draw down inventory. Most traders' offers remained basically stable from yesterday. Today, SMM #0 zinc ingot (Guangdong) fell 390 yuan/mt to 25,910 yuan/mt.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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