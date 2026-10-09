logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

【Flash | US DLA Cancels $250 Million 4N Indium Solicitation Without Award】

Published: Oct 09, 2026 10:33 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
The US Defense Logistics Agency formally cancelled solicitation SP8000-26-R-0011 for 4N (99.99%) indium metal ingots and confirmed that no award will be made. The cancelled plan sought multiple three-year IDIQ contracts, with a combined ceiling of $250 million and a $10 million guaranteed minimum shared among awardees. Eligibility was restricted to suppliers capable of manufacturing indium in the US or its outlying areas. SMM believes the cancellation removes the near-term government demand signal that the procurement had created for domestically produced 4N indium. However, $250 million was a contract ceiling rather than guaranteed demand, and DLA has not indicated whether the requirement will be resolicited.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
ADC12 aluminum alloy rebounds after intraday low; spot prices hold firm [ADC12 Price Daily Commentary]
2 hours ago
ADC12 aluminum alloy rebounds after intraday low; spot prices hold firm [ADC12 Price Daily Commentary]
Read More
ADC12 aluminum alloy rebounds after intraday low; spot prices hold firm [ADC12 Price Daily Commentary]
ADC12 aluminum alloy rebounds after intraday low; spot prices hold firm [ADC12 Price Daily Commentary]
[ADC12 Price Daily Commentary: Aluminum alloy dipped and rebounded during the day, spot prices held firm] The most-traded AD2612 cast aluminum alloy futures contract opened at 23,005 yuan/mt today. It dipped to 23,000 yuan/mt in early trading, matching the night session low, then stabilized. It subsequently drifted higher on rising volume, shot up to 23,385 yuan/mt before meeting resistance, and closed at 23,295 yuan/mt at midday, down 140 yuan or 0.6% from yesterday's settlement price.
2 hours ago
【Flash | Peru’s August Molybdenum Export Value Rises 33% YoY】
4 hours ago
【Flash | Peru’s August Molybdenum Export Value Rises 33% YoY】
Read More
【Flash | Peru’s August Molybdenum Export Value Rises 33% YoY】
【Flash | Peru’s August Molybdenum Export Value Rises 33% YoY】
Peru’s Central Reserve Bank reported molybdenum export value of $187 million in August 2026, down 3.6% from the revised July figure but up 32.6% year on year. January–August export value reached $1.371 billion, up 23.6% year on year. The series measures FOB export value rather than physical volume or mine production.
4 hours ago
Aterian’s Rwanda unit reports US$154,000 Q3 gross profit
17 hours ago
Aterian’s Rwanda unit reports US$154,000 Q3 gross profit
Read More
Aterian’s Rwanda unit reports US$154,000 Q3 gross profit
Aterian’s Rwanda unit reports US$154,000 Q3 gross profit
[SMM Tantalum Flash] Aterian reports that its Rwanda-based mineral-trading subsidiary, generated about US$154,000 of unaudited gross profit in the three months to 30 September. This was its fourth consecutive quarter of gross profit. During Q3, the business moved processing into a new 500-square-metre facility at Gahanga, Kigali, causing a three-week disruption, while additional deliveries under new supply arrangements began only in the final week of September. The update provides evidence of continued trading profitability, but Aterian disclosed neither Q3 tonnage nor realised tantalum prices. The company said tantalum concentrate prices remained at multi-decade highs and expects the new suppliers to contribute more in Q4; that is guidance, not booked performance. Higher throughput at Gahanga also remains to be demonstrated, with delivery timing and scale dependent on supplier performance and operating conditions.
17 hours ago
Related News
news
ADC12 aluminum alloy rebounds after intraday low; spot prices hold firm [ADC12 Price Daily Commentary]
Oct 09, 2026 12:21 (GMT+8)
news
【Flash | Peru’s August Molybdenum Export Value Rises 33% YoY】
Oct 09, 2026 10:17 (GMT+8)
news
Aterian’s Rwanda unit reports US$154,000 Q3 gross profit
Oct 08, 2026 21:00 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Chromium Flash] Chrome and Ferrochrome Earned Zimbabwe $221.8m in H1 as Mining Title Deadline Nears
Oct 08, 2026 20:04 (GMT+8)