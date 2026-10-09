ADC12 aluminum alloy rebounds after intraday low; spot prices hold firm [ADC12 Price Daily Commentary]
[ADC12 Price Daily Commentary: Aluminum alloy dipped and rebounded during the day, spot prices held firm] The most-traded AD2612 cast aluminum alloy futures contract opened at 23,005 yuan/mt today. It dipped to 23,000 yuan/mt in early trading, matching the night session low, then stabilized. It subsequently drifted higher on rising volume, shot up to 23,385 yuan/mt before meeting resistance, and closed at 23,295 yuan/mt at midday, down 140 yuan or 0.6% from yesterday's settlement price.