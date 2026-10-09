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Florence Copper Holds Commercial Launch Ceremony as the U.S. Welcomes Its First Major New Copper Source Since 2008

Published: Oct 09, 2026 10:22 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Florence Copper, a project owned by Taseko Mines, held a commercial launch ceremony in Arizona on October 6. The project produced its first copper cathodes in February 2026, meaning the ceremony marked the formal transition to commercial operations rather than the start of initial production. Florence Copper has been described as the first major new greenfield copper source in the United States since 2008. The project uses in-situ copper recovery (ISCR) combined with solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX/EW). It has a nameplate capacity of 38,600 tonnes of LME Grade A copper cathodes per year, based on the original 85 million-pound-per-year design capacity. The mine life is expected to be around 22 years, with estimated cumulative production of approximately 680,000 tonnes of copper. The project extracts copper through injection and recovery wells rather than conventional open-pit mining. The company said Florence Copper produced nearly 3,175 tonnes of copper between February and June 2026. The operation remains in the ramp-up phase and is expected to reach full production in 2027. All cathode copper produced at the project will remain in the United States to supply domestic manufacturers and other strategic industries. The project has created more than 200 direct jobs.

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