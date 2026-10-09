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【Flash | Peru’s August Molybdenum Export Value Rises 33% YoY】

Published: Oct 09, 2026 10:17 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Peru’s Central Reserve Bank reported molybdenum export value of $187 million in August 2026, down 3.6% from the revised July figure but up 32.6% year on year. January–August export value reached $1.371 billion, up 23.6% year on year. The series measures FOB export value rather than physical volume or mine production.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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