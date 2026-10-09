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Cameroon Announces Public Hearings for Camalco's Proposed Alumina Refinery, Oct 12–17

Published: Oct 09, 2026 09:24 (GMT+8)
Source: investiraucameroun.com
[SMM Aluminum Express News] Cameroon schedules October 12–17 public hearings for Camalco's proposed alumina refinery. Cameroon's Ministry of Environment has announced public consultations on the environmental and social impact assessment of a proposed alumina refinery developed by Camalco, a subsidiary of Australian mining company Canyon Resources. The hearings will take place in Ngaoundéré and Martap, near the Minim-Martap bauxite project. The Cameroonian government previously outlined plans for a 2.4 million mt/year alumina refinery, with investment exceeding US$2 billion and potential construction beginning in 2027, although the project's final capacity and investment details remain unconfirmed. The refinery is intended to process locally mined bauxite and potentially supply Alucam, Cameroon's primary aluminum producer, which currently relies on imported alumina. However, Canyon Resources withdrew its Q4 2026 first-bauxite-shipment target in August amid financing and logistics uncertainties. The public hearings represent progress in environmental assessment rather than construction approval, while the refinery's development timeline remains uncertain.

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