[SMM Computing Power Midday Review] A100 monthly rental prices catch up, H200 long-term contract leasing exceeds 130,000
The lowest monthly rent for A100-80G in the Yangtze River Delta rose to 38,000 yuan (up 8.6%), and the average rose to 39,000 yuan (up 4.0%), while the highest price of 40,000 yuan remained unbroken; the other 18 indices stayed flat. In the Northwest, the five-year closed monthly rent for 64 H200 units was 132,000 yuan (up 3.1% from 128,000 yuan), reaching the upper edge of 130,000 yuan for the first time; in the Southwest, the three-year closed all-inclusive rent for 256 Pro 6000D units was 32,000 yuan, with quotes for compliance-restricted models probing the lower edge. Data center-grade existing cards tightened, long-term leasing agreements strengthened, and market stratification intensified.