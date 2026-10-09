SMM has learned that 256 Pro 6000D units in south-west China are being offered for lease, with a three-year closed contract, two months' deposit and one month's rent in advance, at a monthly rent of 32,000 yuan per unit on an all-inclusive basis. The units have already been networked and are directly contracted with a major manufacturer. SMM believes that, constrained by the performance limitations of the compliant version of the Pro 6000D, along with the continued expansion of supply and quotes probing the lower end, the converted price of bare computing power for this model is being pushed further down.