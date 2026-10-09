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CATL Surpasses LG Energy Solution, Leads in Global Battery Patents Over Past Decade

Published: Oct 09, 2026 09:20 (GMT+8)
[CATL overtakes LG Energy Solution to rank first globally in battery patents over the past decade] A latest statistical report released by PatSnap's global patent database shows that in the ranking of total patents held by global battery enterprises over the past decade (October 2016 – September 2026), CATL has jumped to first place with 26,574 simple patent families, surpassing South Korea's LG Energy Solution (22,597), which had long held the top spot, by approximately 3,900 patents. This marks the first time a Chinese battery enterprise has claimed the global No. 1 position in total patents over a ten-year window, and it represents the most significant shift in the global battery patent competitive landscape over the past decade. The statistics also point out that from a domestic perspective, CATL ranks first across all three dimensions—total patents, power batteries, and solid-state batteries—across three windows (all-time, past decade, and past three years), holding an absolute leading position with a solid top ranking and spearheading the innovation landscape of China's battery industry. Chinese producers overall have also made notable advances, with EVE, SVOLT, Gotion High-tech, and BYD firmly in the top ten. The center of global battery innovation is shifting from Japan and South Korea to China.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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