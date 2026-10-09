[SMM Silicon-Based PV Morning Meeting Summary] Post-Holiday PV Prices Remain Mostly Stable Across Multiple Segments, with Limited Inventory Changes for Solar Cells

Price:

Mainstream transaction prices for domestic PV-grade EVA resin spot cargo remained at 11,000-11,200 yuan/mt, with spot prices holding steady for the time being. The settlement price for major petrochemical producers in this round was flat compared with the previous round. Crude oil prices have continued to fluctuate recently due to factors such as the US-Iran situation, but the cost side has not yet caused significant disruption to EVA raw material prices. Going forward, close attention should still be paid to the trend in crude oil prices and its transmission to the raw material side, as well as to actual supply-demand changes for EVA.

Current prices for 420 g/m² transparent EVA film remained at 5.8-5.84 yuan/m², and prices for 390 g/m² EPE film remained at 5.77-5.81 yuan/m². The new round of monthly price negotiations for film has been fully concluded and implemented. Recently, spot order prices for film have remained generally stable, with no notable fluctuations in the market. Going forward, the focus will be on changes in upstream EVA resin prices, as well as the recovery of downstream module orders and changes in procurement pace.