Aurubis announced on October 7 that it has approved construction of a new highly automated pre-processing facility for metal-bearing intermediates at its Hamburg site, further strengthening its complex feedstock and recycling capabilities. The plant will use sensor and X-ray technology to separate, sort and sample copper- and precious-metal-bearing materials, with commissioning scheduled for late 2028.

The project will complement the Complex Recycling Hamburg facility commissioned in July 2026, allowing Aurubis to classify and route increasingly complex secondary and metallurgical feedstocks more precisely across its own smelter network. The development reinforces Aurubis’ strategy of expanding its ability to process complex, multi-metal secondary raw materials rather than relying only on conventional copper scrap. No investment value or additional tonnage capacity was disclosed.