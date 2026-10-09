First Majestic Reports Q3 Production Decline at Los Gatos Mine, Plans Expansion for 2026 Growth

Canada's First Majestic Silver released its third-quarter production report on October 8. Its Los Gatos silver-lead-zinc mine in Mexico produced 13,277,264 pounds (approximately 6,022 tonnes) of zinc during the quarter — down 4% year-on-year and 19% quarter-on-quarter — and 7,839,182 pounds (approximately 3,556 tonnes) of lead, up 2% year-on-year but down 13% quarter-on-quarter. Dragged down by a slight decline in zinc and lead recovery rates, output of both metals fell versus the prior quarter. The company is advancing expansions at the Los Gatos and Santa Elena processing plants, aiming to achieve sustained throughput growth to 4,000 t/d in the second half of 2026.