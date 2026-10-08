Mitsubishi Materials Cuts H2 Refined Copper Output Plan by 18% on Scheduled Maintenance
Mitsubishi Materials announced on October 1 that it plans to produce 142,284 tonnes of refined copper in the second half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, equivalent to 23,714 tonnes per month. The plan is 18% below the 173,670 tonnes produced in the same period of the previous fiscal year and below the 175,416-tonne output plan for the first half of the current fiscal year. The company attributed the decline to scheduled maintenance at its Naoshima and Onahama smelters and refineries. The reduction therefore reflects a planned, temporary supply cut and was not explicitly attributed to negative treatment charges or weaker sulphuric acid revenues. Compared with the same period last year, Mitsubishi Materials’ planned refined copper output will fall by approximately 31,400 tonnes. Market participants will monitor the duration of the maintenance and the pace of the subsequent ramp-up.