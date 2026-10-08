Supply continues to be released but demand is weak, magnesium ingot runs weak under pressure [SMM magnesium ingot spot flash]

SMM October 8 news:

Today, mainstream quotations for 99.90% magnesium ingot in Fugu were 15,500-15,600 yuan/mt, and mainstream quotations for 99.80% magnesium ingot in Fugu were 15,450-15,550 yuan/mt. China FOB prices were reported at $2,200-2,300/mt.

Today, the magnesium ingot market weakened in both Chinese and overseas markets. Supply releases in major domestic production areas were active, and some producers had a strong need to recover funds, showing a clear willingness to sell at low prices. However, downstream buyers continued to make just-in-time procurement, market wait-and-see sentiment was strong, and transaction support was insufficient. Overall supply was strong while demand was weak, and bearish sentiment in the market was heavy. On the foreign trade side, offers were under pressure due to the transmission of domestic price declines, overseas end-use demand showed no improvement, and combined with exchange rate and ocean freight rate disruptions, transactions were generally sluggish. During the holiday, smelting operations remained stable, supply continued to be produced while the procurement pace slowed, and industry inventory pressure increased. In the short term, the magnesium market is likely to consolidate on a weak note.