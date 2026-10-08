Basis Daily Report:
According to SMM data, on October 8, the SMM Alumina Index stood at a premium of RMB 5.67/mt over the latest transaction price of the main contract as of 11:30.
Basis Daily Report:
According to SMM data, on October 8, the SMM Alumina Index stood at a premium of RMB 5.67/mt over the latest transaction price of the main contract as of 11:30.
Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.