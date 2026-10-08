Alumina Warrants Drop to 225,900 MT on Oct 8, Down 6,905 MT from Previous Day

Warrant Daily Report: On October 8, total registered alumina warrants stood at 225,900 mt, down 6,905 mt from the previous trading day. In Shandong, total registered alumina warrants were 3,897 mt, unchanged from the previous trading day. In Henan, total registered alumina warrants were 0 mt, unchanged from the previous trading day. In Guangxi, total registered alumina warrants were 49,599 mt, up 600 mt from the previous trading day. In Gansu, total registered alumina warrants were 24,868 mt, unchanged from the previous trading day. In Xinjiang, total registered alumina warrants were 147,500 mt, down 6,905 mt from the previous trading day.