SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on October 8

[SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Transaction Comment] Pr-Nd oxide prices remained at pre-holiday levels. Metal enterprises' inquiry pace recovered slightly due to news-driven factors, and suppliers held firm quotes. Gadolinium oxide prices also closed at pre-holiday levels in the afternoon, with sellers keeping quotes stable while actual transaction follow-through remained limited. In the afternoon, Pr-Nd alloy quotes held at pre-holiday levels with no intraday adjustments, as the metal segment continued to hold quotes steady supported by firm raw material costs. Downstream inquiries were mainly recovery-driven, with buyers mostly seeking low-priced just-in-time procurement, and actual order follow-through was slow. Gadolinium iron quotes also remained stable in the afternoon, with limited new order inquiries and transactions staying sluggish.