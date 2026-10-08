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SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on October 8

Published: Oct 08, 2026 17:20 (GMT+8)

[SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Transaction Comment] Pr-Nd oxide prices remained at pre-holiday levels. Metal enterprises' inquiry pace recovered slightly due to news-driven factors, and suppliers held firm quotes. Gadolinium oxide prices also closed at pre-holiday levels in the afternoon, with sellers keeping quotes stable while actual transaction follow-through remained limited. In the afternoon, Pr-Nd alloy quotes held at pre-holiday levels with no intraday adjustments, as the metal segment continued to hold quotes steady supported by firm raw material costs. Downstream inquiries were mainly recovery-driven, with buyers mostly seeking low-priced just-in-time procurement, and actual order follow-through was slow. Gadolinium iron quotes also remained stable in the afternoon, with limited new order inquiries and transactions staying sluggish.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on October 8 - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)