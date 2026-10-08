SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on October 8

Rare Earth Prices Remain Stable Overall; Post-Holiday Market Trading Awaits Recovery [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review]

[SMM Rare Earth Daily Review: Rare Earth Prices Remain Stable Overall, Post-Holiday Market Trading Awaits Recovery] In the short term, the market will gradually return to its normal pace after the holiday, and price trends depend on the actual fulfillment of orders from downstream magnetic material enterprises. Currently, Pr-Nd prices remain firm and cost support is still in place. If post-holiday orders and restocking demand are gradually released, the price center is expected to stay firm; if downstream acceptance of current price levels is limited, the processing segment's efforts to hold prices firm may face challenges. For medium-heavy rare earths, if terbium-based oxides continue to weaken, attention should be paid to whether the metal side follows with adjustments; dysprosium, gadolinium, holmium, erbium, and other varieties lack independent drivers and are likely to remain stable in the short term.