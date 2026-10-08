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[SMM Nickel Flash News] Indonesia Update — October 8, 2026

Published: Oct 08, 2026 17:14 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

Indonesian nickel ore CIF average prices remained broadly stable, with the latest SMM assessment:

1.2% Ni: CIF average price at $25.5/wmt, unchanged

1.3% Ni: CIF average price at $27.5/wmt, unchanged

1.4% Ni: CIF average price at $48.7/wmt, unchanged

1.5% Ni: CIF average price at $54.2/wmt, unchanged

1.6% Ni: CIF average price at $59.0/wmt, unchanged

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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