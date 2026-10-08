【Flash | Centinela Strike Turns Labour Risk into a Potential Molybdenum Supply Disruption】

Two unions at Antofagasta’s Centinela mine began a legal strike at 8:00 a.m. local time on Oct. 7 after mandatory mediation ended without an agreement. The company said the action covers 709 workers, or 22% of its direct workforce, and could create operational difficulties, although its production outlook remains unchanged. Centinela’s 2026 molybdenum guidance is 3,000–3,500 tonnes, with about 1,400 tonnes produced in H1. No concentrator shutdown or molybdenum-output loss has been confirmed. The impact will depend on strike duration and disruption to critical mining and maintenance roles.