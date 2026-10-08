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Tungsten News Flash

Published: Oct 08, 2026 17:00 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Oct 8 (SMM) — The Ganzhou Tungsten Industry Association has released its October price forecast, cutting its monthly guidance across the board: wolframite concentrate (55% WO₃) is seen at RMB 365,000 per standard tonne, down RMB 48,000 MoM; APT at RMB 550,000 per tonne, down RMB 50,000 MoM; and medium-grain tungsten powder at RMB 860 per kg, down RMB 70 MoM. All figures are VAT-inclusive, published for reference only, and commercial decisions remain at the user's own risk.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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