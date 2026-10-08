Shanghai Chucheng International Trade Co., Ltd. Shines at SME 2026 Shanghai Metal Week

To adapt to the reshaping global trade landscape and the commodity supercycle driven by new quality productive forces, accelerate the implementation of Shanghai's deployment on building a bulk commodity resource allocation hub in the opening year of the 15th Five-Year Plan, and further promote the Action Plan for Strengthening Futures-Spot Linkage to Elevate the Tier of Nonferrous Metals Commodities (18 measures), advancing the "Shanghai Price" from a regional indicator to an international benchmark, SMM will host the "2026 Shanghai Metals Expo" (SME) on November 16-19, 2026.

Against this backdrop, the 2026 Shanghai Metals Expo, will be grandly held on November 16-19 in Shanghai. SMM, together with Shanghai Chucheng International Trading Co., Ltd., cordially invites you to attend. Under the theme of "Reshaping Cycles, Pricing the Future," this year's SME Shanghai Metals Expo focuses on core variables such as global macro policy shifts, geopolitical supply chain restructuring, and the metals supercycle, striving to create an annual gathering serving as an "information hub, pricing benchmark, trading platform, and industry network" for the metals and related industries, helping the industry move from passively accepting cycles to actively participating in pricing. Click the to sign up now. We look forward to meeting you at the event.

Corporate culture of Chucheng:

The sun rises in the east, and ingots are entrusted in zinc.

Starting from zinc, embracing the challenges of zinc, and forging the future of zinc.

Shanghai Chucheng International Trading Co., Ltd. was established on October 12, 2019, and is registered in Songjiang District, Shanghai. It is a trading company primarily serving upstream and downstream producers in the nonferrous metals industry. The company's leadership comes from a family enterprise with an outstanding reputation in the industry, with over 20 years of experience in the nonferrous metals sector, extensive upstream procurement channels, and stable downstream sales channels. The company has established long-term and stable cooperative relationships with major state-owned smelters as well as private and independently operated smelters in Yunnan, Guizhou, Guangxi, Hunan, Jiangxi, and other regions, while also maintaining years of friendly upstream and downstream partnerships with peer traders in the market.

Zinc ingot sales include domestically registered brands of #0 and #1 grades, non-registered brands circulating in the market such as #0, #1, and #2 grades, as well as various zinc products from China and overseas with zinc content above 99%.

Die-casting zinc alloy products primarily consist of the "Torch Brand" produced by Zhuzhou Smelter Group Co., Ltd. and the "Chihong Brand" #3, #4, and #5 zinc alloy materials from Yunnan, acting as an agent, while also distributing the family-produced brand, the "Hongtu" #3 zinc alloy produced by Jiangxi Shenglongyi.

Address: A8-2, 1398 Xinsong Road, Songjiang District, Shanghai

Head of Zinc Ingot Department: Wang Weijie 15219469023

SMM Conference Contact