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China’s Semi-Steel Tire Exports Down 0.92% Cumulative YoY Jan-Aug 2026

Published: Oct 08, 2026 16:26 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[SMM Flash] According to customs data, in August 2026, China exported 29.696 million semi-steel tires (including retreaded tires), with cumulative exports from January to August totaling 235.7676 million units, down 0.92% YoY.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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