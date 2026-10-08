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[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Domestic concentrates prices may continue to decline in the short term

Published: Oct 08, 2026 16:26 (GMT+8)
Compared with the pre-holiday period, China's iron ore concentrates composite price pulled back slightly during the holiday. By region, in east China, mainly Shandong and Anhui, affected by the downward adjustment of the Platts index, iron ore concentrates prices fell by 20–25 yuan/mt; in north China, mainly Hebei, prices fell by 5–10 yuan/mt.

[SMM Daily Commentary on Domestic Ore]

Compared with the pre-holiday period, the comprehensive price of domestic iron ore concentrates pulled back slightly during the holiday. By region, in east China, mainly Shandong and Anhui, affected by the downward adjustment of the Platts index, iron ore concentrate prices fell by 20-25 yuan/mt; in north China, mainly Hebei, prices fell by 5-10 yuan/mt; prices in north-east China remained relatively stable. On the fundamentals side, domestic iron ore resource supply remains tight, but steel mills are clearly suffering losses, and domestic iron ore concentrates still have no obvious cost-performance advantage, so steel mills overall have a strong desire to bargain down prices. Post-holiday, against the backdrop of steel mill losses, hot metal production is expected to continue its downward trend overall, providing weak support for iron ore concentrate demand; coupled with the recent difficulty in imported iron ore prices picking up, domestic iron ore concentrate prices are expected to continue to edge lower. [SMM Steel]

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Domestic concentrates prices may continue to decline in the short term - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)