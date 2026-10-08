[SMM Flash]Canada's Import and Export Data of Sulfur and Sulfuric Acid in August

In August 2026, Canada's total monthly sulphur exports stood at 403,009 tonnes, down 9.24% month-on-month and up 19.26% year-on-year, with an average price of USD 1,161.791 per tonne; the major export destinations included the US, Chile, Indonesia, New Caledonia, Brazil, Australia, etc. Canada's monthly total imports of sulfur amounted to 1281.999 tons, a month-on-month increase of 42.76%, a year-on-year decrease of 8.03%, with an average price of 1050 US dollars per ton, and its major import sources include the US, China, etc. ; Canada's monthly total exports of sulfuric acid stood at 151,668 tonnes, down 5.08% month-on-month and up 6.48% year-on-year, with an average price of USD 226 per tonne; the main importing country was the US, with a very small volume destined for the United Kingdom; Canada's monthly total imports of sulfuric acid reached 10,944.72 tons, a month-on-month increase of 34.68% and a year-on-year increase of 39.58%, with an average price of 255 US dollars per ton, and the major exporting countries include the US and others. For details, please refer to the SMM analysis.