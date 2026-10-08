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[GFEX Seeks Public Comments on Lithium Hydroxide Futures and Options Contracts]

Published: Oct 08, 2026 16:19 (GMT+8)
On October 8, the Guangzhou Futures Exchange (GFEX) issued an announcement seeking public comments on the draft Lithium Hydroxide Futures Contract, the draft Lithium Hydroxide Options Contract, and the draft Business Rules for Lithium Hydroxide Futures and Options. GFEX said it is steadily advancing the research and development of lithium hydroxide futures and options. Comments should be submitted in writing or by email by October 13, 2026.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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