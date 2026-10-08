【SMM Magnesium Flash】On October 1st, Latrobe Magnesium released an updated project status, indicating that the installation progress of its Phase 1B demonstration plant in Victoria has reached 90%, marking a significant increase from 70% at the end of August. Overall commissioning is 25% complete, with successful dry test runs of the ball mill and briquetting machine. Key installation activities in the reduction furnace area have been completed, and vacuum testing is currently underway for 30 sets of distillation tanks and condenser components. The company maintains its target of producing the first batch of magnesium metal (purity >98%) by the end of 2026, and project expenditures are being controlled within the original budget of AUD 6.1 million. As the demonstration line gradually commences production, its low-carbon process route for extracting magnesium from lignite ash is expected to undergo industrial verification.