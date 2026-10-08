Copper Prices Shot Up After the Holiday; Secondary Copper Raw Material Traders Sold on the Rally [SMM Secondary Copper Daily Review]

SMM October 8
At 11:30 today, the futures closing price was 111,710 yuan/mt, up 1,340 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. The average spot premium was 710 yuan/mt, down 265 yuan/mt MoM from the previous trading day. Today, secondary copper raw material prices rose 400 yuan/mt MoM. The secondary copper raw material sales sentiment index rose to 2.55, and the purchasing sentiment index rose to 2.03. The price difference between copper cathode and copper scrap was 4,604 yuan/mt, up 673 yuan/mt MoM. The price difference between copper cathode rod and secondary copper rod was 1,820 yuan/mt. According to the SMM survey, on the first trading day after the holiday, secondary copper rod enterprises had insufficient raw material arrivals during the holiday. During the day, many secondary copper rod enterprises actively purchased. As copper prices shot up after the holiday, secondary copper raw material traders showed strong willingness to sell, and the secondary copper raw material market saw relatively active trading.