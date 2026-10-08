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[SMM Stainless Steel Daily Review] Nickel Prices Drag Futures Lower, Just-in-time Procurement Provides Support; Stainless Steel Futures and Spot Diverge on First Trading Day After Holiday

Published: Oct 08, 2026 14:55 (GMT+8)
[SMM Stainless Steel Daily Review] Nickel Prices Drag Futures Lower While Just-in-Time Procurement Provides Support; Stainless Steel Futures and Spot Diverge on First Trading Day After Holiday According to SMM on October 8, on the first trading day after the National Day holiday, SS futures consolidated lower, dragged by SHFE nickel. By the close, the most-traded SS contract settled at 13,700 yuan/mt. In the spot market, although SS futures fell notably, transaction activity improved thanks to restocking demand in surrounding markets after the holiday, and stainless steel spot prices saw limited declines. SS most-traded futures contract. At 10:15 a.m., SS2611 was reported at 13,530 yuan/mt, down 165 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. Spot premiums for 304/2B in Wuxi were in the range of 640-1,040 yuan/mt. In the spot market, the average price of Wuxi cold-rolled 201/2B coils was flat; for cold-rolled 304/2B coils with mill edges, the average price in Wuxi fell 25 yuan/mt, and the average price in Foshan fell 50 yuan/mt; prices of cold-rolled 316L/2B coils in Wuxi were flat; for hot-rolled 316L/NO.1 coils, Wuxi quotes were flat; cold-rolled 430/2B coils in both Wuxi and Foshan were flat. Before the holiday, the stainless steel market overall showed a consolidating pattern of external weakness and internal stability, a falsified peak season, and a balance between longs and shorts. Expectations for a traditional September-October peak season recovery completely fell through, end-use demand remained persistently weak, downstream stocking largely wound down ahead of the long holiday, and the market saw only sporadic just-in-time transactions, with overall trading sluggish and the demand side continuing to pressure spot prices. Futures showed an independent, resilient trend, not deeply following the decline amid weakness in nonferrous metals and SHFE nickel, with strong support from low valuations. Spot...

 

According to SMM on October 8, on the first trading day after the National Day holiday, SS futures were dragged lower by SHFE nickel and consolidated downward. As of the close, the most-traded SS contract settled at 13,700 yuan/mt. In the spot market, although SS futures fell significantly, restocking demand in surrounding markets after the holiday boosted trading activity, and stainless steel spot prices saw limited declines.

SS futures most-traded contract. At 10:15 a.m., SS2611 was at 13,530 yuan/mt, down 165 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. Spot premiums for 304/2B in Wuxi were in the range of 640-1,040 yuan/mt. In the spot market, the average price of Wuxi cold-rolled 201/2B coil was flat; for cold-rolled mill-edge 304/2B coil, the average price in Wuxi fell 25 yuan/mt, and the average price in Foshan fell 50 yuan/mt; Wuxi cold-rolled 316L/2B coil prices were flat; for hot-rolled 316L/NO.1 coil, Wuxi quotes were flat; cold-rolled 430/2B coil in both Wuxi and Foshan was flat.

Before the holiday, the stainless steel market overall showed a consolidating pattern of weak external conditions, stable domestic conditions, a failed peak season, and a balance between longs and shorts. Expectations for a traditional September-October peak season recovery completely fell through, end-use demand remained persistently weak, downstream stockpiling was largely wrapped up ahead of the long holiday, and the market saw only sporadic rigid demand transactions, with overall trading sluggish and the demand side continuing to pressure spot prices. Futures showed an independent resilient trend, not deeply following the decline amid weakness in nonferrous metals and SHFE nickel, with strong support from low valuations, and spot prices remained firm overall. The cost side continued to improve, with upstream nickel-based and chromium-based raw material prices persistently pulling back, the price spread between finished products and raw materials repairing, reversing the earlier persistent losses, and steel mill production profits gradually returning. On the supply side, expectations for production cuts continued to build, industry supply contracted marginally, and combined with market prices at yearly lows, this effectively limited the downside for prices. On the inventory side, the trend shifted from decline to increase, with the earlier destocking pace coming to an end. Affected by sluggish end-use digestion and increased arrivals in the market, social inventory accumulated again, and industry supply pressure rebounded somewhat. Overall, weak demand and inventory accumulation created bearish factors, while low valuations, production cuts providing a floor, and profit recovery created support. The tug-of-war between longs and shorts was balanced, and the market consolidated at lows. After the holiday, the stainless steel market is likely to continue moving sideways with a weak supply-demand tug-of-war, and the probability of a one-sided price move is low. The demand side remains the core constraint, with peak season recovery expectations already disproven, end-use demand overall weak, and post-holiday production resumptions proceeding gradually, making a concentrated restocking rally unlikely, with the pace of rigid demand release slowing. The supply and cost side will continue to provide bottom support, with steel mill production cuts steadily implemented, supply pressure marginally easing, while the decline in raw material prices slows down, and steel mill profitability recovers. Inventory side, the holiday shutdown stalled demand, and short-term inventory buildup pressure persists post-holiday, which will continue to cap the rebound. Overall, stainless steel's rise after the holiday is pressured by demand and inventory, while its downside is supported by costs, production cuts, and low valuations, making it hard to rise or fall significantly. Going forward, focus on the pace of end-user restocking, the implementation of steel mill production cuts, raw material price fluctuations, and the progress of inventory destocking.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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