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Tin prices opened high and consolidated after the holiday, with focus on the US Fed and evolving Middle East situation [SMM Tin Midday Review]

Published: Oct 08, 2026 14:42 (GMT+8)
[SMM Tin Midday Review: Post-Holiday High Open Consolidation, Focus on US Fed and Middle East Situation]

Tin Midday Commentary, October 8, 2026

1. Price Review

The most-traded SHFE tin contract opened higher after the holiday and consolidated, holding up well by midday. According to afternoon tracking data, the most-traded SHFE tin contract was last quoted at approximately 413,470 yuan/mt, up about 1,990 yuan/mt or 0.48% from the pre-holiday/previous trading day; the intraday high was 415,930 yuan/mt and the low was 409,250 yuan/mt, with open interest at approximately 29,524 lots, up about 1,529 lots. Based on the morning close, the contract remained within the 410,000-416,000 yuan/mt range, with the center shifting higher from the 409,000 yuan/mt level seen on September 30.

On the LME side, three-month LME tin moved sideways around $54,000/mt during the holiday. Xinhu Futures' summary showed prices hovering around $54,000/mt, with spot premiums initially strengthening from a $155/mt discount to parity, before falling back to a discount of approximately $150/mt. In early trading on October 8, LME tin was quoted at approximately $54,270/mt, up 0.16% from the previous session. The US dollar index rebounded to around 102 after the holiday, and long-end US Treasury yields remained elevated, weighing on the broader base metals complex, though low LME tin inventory provided support.

2. Spot Market

Today marked the first day after the National Day holiday. Suppliers gradually began quoting, but downstream buyers were largely in a "wait-and-see" mode. Some solder and electronics clients had already completed stockpiling during the pre-holiday low-price period, so the first morning after the holiday was dominated by inquiries and small just-in-time procurement orders. Yunnan Tin's 45-day maintenance spanned the holiday, and operating rates in Yunnan retreated from highs. With expectations of marginal supply tightening, suppliers showed limited willingness to sell at low prices. On the social inventory front, SMM tin ingot social inventory fell to 8,633 mt in the week of September 30 (a weekly draw of 982 mt), though the absolute level remained above the Q3 low. The destocking was driven more by maintenance expectations and supplier reluctance to sell, while end-user demand growth has yet to be confirmed. LME tin inventory fell to 4,455 mt, a three-year low, with the tight overseas/loose domestic pattern persisting. Spot premiums are expected to remain stable in the afternoon; if futures continue to push higher, just-in-time procurement will likely turn more cautious.

3. Comprehensive Outlook

Three key variables will drive the market after the holiday. First, US Fed policy expectations: the September minutes released on October 7 showed all 19 participants supported the September rate hike, with most believing one more hike this year "may be appropriate" but data-dependent. The probability of an emergency hike at the October meeting is low, with December remaining the window. If US employment/inflation data continue to weaken and expectations for another hike this year cool, macro pressure on tin prices will ease, and the center is expected to hold in the 410,000-420,000 yuan/mt range. If officials strike a hawkish tone or inflation rebounds and reignites rate hike pricing, SHFE tin may pull back to 400,000-405,000 yuan/mt. Second, Middle East and Strait of Hormuz disruptions: tanker attacks and expectations of an Iranian blockade have pushed up energy premiums. If the situation escalates, it will lift risk premiums across base metals, but will also exert downward pressure through the inflation-rate path. Third, on the fundamentals side, Yunnan Tin's maintenance and low LME tin inventory provide bottom support, while AI computing/advanced packaging and new energy vehicle tin demand underpin the medium and long-term outlook. However, weakening PV production schedules and traditional electronics "underperforming in peak season" limit upside elasticity.

On the operational front, treat the market as drifting higher in the 410,000-416,000 yuan/mt range in the near term. A break above 416,000 yuan/mt toward the 420,000 yuan/mt level would require LME tin to hold above $54,000/mt and the US dollar to refrain from further strength. If the Fed turns hawkish or Middle East tensions trigger a broad sell-off in risk assets, watch for support at 400,000-405,000 yuan/mt. Holiday overseas developments have been partially priced into today's opening. Going forward, focus on US CPI/nonfarm payrolls, Fed officials' remarks, LME tin inventory, and the progress of Yunnan Tin's maintenance.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
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