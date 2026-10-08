Indian steelmaker Rathi Steel and Power Limited reported a 28.86% year-on-year increase in sales volumes to 32,028 tonnes during the July–September quarter of FY27, according to its October 7 stock-exchange disclosure.

Quarterly revenue exceeded 2 billion INR, while the company also reported a 450-basis-point reduction in its borrowing interest rate.

The operational update indicates stronger quarterly sales activity, although the disclosure does not establish a corresponding increase in steel production.