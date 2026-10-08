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[Rathi Steel Q2 Sales Volumes Rise 29% YoY to 32,028 Tonnes]

Published: Oct 08, 2026 14:43 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

Indian steelmaker Rathi Steel and Power Limited reported a 28.86% year-on-year increase in sales volumes to 32,028 tonnes during the July–September quarter of FY27, according to its October 7 stock-exchange disclosure.

Quarterly revenue exceeded 2 billion INR, while the company also reported a 450-basis-point reduction in its borrowing interest rate.

The operational update indicates stronger quarterly sales activity, although the disclosure does not establish a corresponding increase in steel production.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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Indian steelmaker Rathi Steel and Power Limited reported a 28.86% year - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)