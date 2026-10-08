[SMM Analysis] Canada's Sulphur and Sulphuric Acid Import and Export Data for August

In August 2026, Canada's monthly sulphur exports totaled 403,009 mt, down 9.24% MoM and up 19.26% YoY, at an average price of $1,161.791/mt. Major export destinations were the US (127,900 mt, average price $922/mt), Chile (109,400 mt, average price $1,449/mt), Indonesia (89,600 mt, average price $1,010/mt), New Caledonia (25,000 mt, average price $1,529/mt), Brazil (22,000 mt, average price $1,672/mt), and Australia (14,100 mt, average price $1,550/mt), among others;
Canada's monthly sulphur imports totaled 1,281.999 mt, up 42.76% MoM and down 8.03% YoY, at an average price of $1,050/mt. Major import sources were the US (1,277 mt, average price $1,038/mt) and China (4.6 mt), among others;
Canada's monthly sulphuric acid exports totaled 151,668 mt, down 5.08% MoM and up 6.48% YoY, at an average price of $226/mt. The major destination was the US (average price $225.58/mt), with a very small volume to the UK (1 mt, average price $214/mt);
Canada's monthly sulphuric acid imports totaled 10,944.72 mt, up 34.68% MoM and up 39.58% YoY, at an average price of $255/mt. The major source was the US (10,776.52 mt, average price $248.6/mt), among others.
Canada sulphur exports
Canada sulphuric acid exports