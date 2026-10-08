Post-holiday copper social inventory buildup, YoY level remains low [SMM weekly data]

SMM, October 8:

Data summary: As of Thursday, October 8, SMM national mainstream copper inventories across China increased by 27,300 mt from pre-holiday levels to around 100,000 mt, with total inventories down more than 60,000 mt from above 160,000 mt in the same period last year.

By region, major consumption areas in east China saw widespread inventory buildup, mainly due to slower cargo pick-up by downstream buyers during the holiday; in south China, more downstream plants were on holiday and consumption was weak, with inventories also rising sharply.

Overall, supply-side arrivals of imported and domestic cargoes increased, while on the demand side, copper prices moved higher and downstream production resumptions after the holiday were moderate, leading to overall inventory buildup. For complete regional inventory data, historical series, and detailed changes, please log in to the SMM data terminal.