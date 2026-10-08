On September 29, the Guizhou Provincial Energy Bureau issued construction plans for 20 wind and PV power generation projects, including the Nayong County Yangchang Yonghe Wind Farm, with a total installed capacity of 1.43 million kW. Among them, there is one PV project, the Nayong County Zhailuo Miaoqing PV Power Station, with an installed capacity of 100,000 kW, and 19 wind power projects with a combined installed capacity of 1.33 million kW.

The notice requires that wind power projects complete approval before March 29, 2028, and PV power generation projects complete filing before September 29, 2027. Projects that fail to complete approval or filing by the deadline will have their annual construction plan quotas revoked.