[SMM PV News] Huaneng North Company Jinqiao Helin thermal power flexibility retrofit supporting 480,000 kW wind power project for new energy consumption fully connected to grid

On September 30, Huaneng North Company's Jinqiao Helin thermal power flexibility retrofit supporting new energy consumption 480,000 kW wind power project successfully achieved full-capacity grid connection and power generation. The project is located in Horinger County, Hohhot, leveraging the flexibility retrofit advantages of the Jinqiao thermal power plant's thermal power units to build a large-scale wind power project. With a total installed capacity of 480,000 kW, the project consists of 72 units of 6.7 MW large wind turbines, along with the simultaneous construction of a new 220 kV step-up substation, which connects to the Dukou 500 kV substation via a single-circuit 220 kV overhead transmission line. The project officially commenced construction on November 8, 2024, with strict safety and quality controls maintained throughout, and orderly progress made on engineering construction, equipment installation, and system commissioning. As a Huaneng smart infrastructure pilot project, the construction process upheld the safety bottom line through safety grid management, risk pre-positioning, full video surveillance and standby supervision coverage, and strict management of outsourced personnel. Through raw material re-inspection, image traceability, and technical review, whole-process quality supervision was strengthened. All 72 wind turbines were successfully hoisted in one attempt, completed one month ahead of schedule with zero errors, setting a high standard for building a premium new energy project.