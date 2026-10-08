On October 1, the Qinghai Gonghe 1 million kW PV and solar thermal project, China's first million-kilowatt-class clean energy project integrating PV power generation, solar thermal energy storage, and electrothermal conversion, was successfully connected to the grid and began generating electricity.

Located in Gonghe County, Hainan Prefecture, Qinghai Province, the project has a total installed capacity of 1 million kW, consisting of a 900,000 kW PV plant and a 100,000 kW molten salt tower solar thermal plant. The solar thermal portion includes a 219-meter-tall receiver tower and 10,310 pentagonal heliostats, with a total light-collecting area of approximately 500,000 m². The PV portion involves the installation of 1.898 million PV modules. The project is a key construction project under China's second batch of large-scale wind and PV base developments. It is invested in and operated by PowerChina New Energy Company under PowerChina, with Northwest Engineering Corporation Limited serving as the EPC contractor.