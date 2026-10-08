According to EVelution Energy on October 6, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services approved the company’s Arizona cobalt processing project for the EB-5 investment program on September 30, potentially providing up to US$64.8 million in subordinated financing.

EVelution aims to complete a bankable feasibility study in the first quarter of 2027, begin construction in 2027 and achieve commercial operations in 2029.

The project is estimated to require approximately US$450 million in total investment and is designed to process about 24,000 tonnes per year of cobalt hydroxide feedstock. Planned output includes around 20,000 tonnes per year of battery-grade cobalt sulfate, equivalent to approximately 4,000 tonnes of contained cobalt, together with up to 3,000 tonnes per year of cobalt metal, for a combined cobalt capacity of about 7,000 tonnes per year.

The project has previously received a non-binding financing indication of up to US$275 million from the U.S. Export-Import Bank and has established cobalt feedstock cooperation frameworks with EGC and Trafigura.