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Electra Advances Ontario Cobalt Refinery Toward Commissioning, Targets Commercial Production in Q4 2027

Published: Oct 08, 2026 13:56 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

According to Electra Battery Materials on October 5, the company has appointed Garzon Duenas as General Manager and Commissioning Lead to oversee the transition of its Ontario cobalt sulfate refinery from construction into commissioning, ramp-up and commercial operations.

Electra plans to begin partial commissioning in the fourth quarter of 2026, achieve mechanical completion in the second quarter of 2027, proceed with full commissioning and ramp-up in the third quarter, and reach commercial production in the fourth quarter of 2027.

The company also said that following a planned Phase II expansion, cobalt hydroxide processing capacity could increase to approximately 22,500 tonnes per year, equivalent to about 6,500 tonnes per year of contained cobalt. Electra expects the facility to become North America’s first battery-grade cobalt sulfate refinery. The updated management structure and commissioning schedule mark another step toward commercial operation.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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